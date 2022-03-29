Who’s the better man? Will Smith blew an opportunity to prove it was him on Oscar night by his infantile march on stage to slap Chris Rock for Rock’s offensive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.
Instead, Rock proved he was the better man for taking his lumps in front of the world and not escalating the matter on live TV or afterward. Rock has declined to file assault charges.
Backtracking a moment, Pinkett Smith is no wallflower or damsel in distress and doesn’t need her husband to come to her defense like Tarzan in the jungle.
Had Smith not behaved like a poorly behaved preschooler in a sandbox, this moment could have been used to educate people about alopecia areata, a medical condition Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with in 2018 that happens when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss.
In addition, we have too much violence in the world, particularly in the Black community, for Smith to lose his cool and serve as such a horrible example to young boys.
It is heroic to come to a woman’s defense if she’s being physically assaulted. Otherwise, words should be combated with words, not hands.
As one CNN analyst said Monday afternoon, there are way too many other more important things happening right now for us to be talking about Smith’s inappropriate behavior.
On the Oscars front alone we could be celebrating the “Summer of Soul” for winning best documentary or Ariana DeBose for becoming the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an Oscar in an acting category as best supporting actress for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”
The awards ceremony started off on the right foot with comedian Wanda Sykes telling everyone to expect a great night, “And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” taking a jab at our state for the passage of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
That’s the smarter way to use comedy. Let that be a lesson to Rock.