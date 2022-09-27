President Joe Biden’s recent student debt cancellation announcement elicited a diverse range of reactions – some congratulatory, others critical and still others that seem unsure what to make of the unprecedented multi-billion-dollar effort.
Predictably, longtime education and civil rights advocates spoke to the need for additional reforms, while others wondered about cancellation’s impact on an already troubled economy. Families struggling with the rising costs of living and deepening student debt have only a few months to make household budget adjustments before loan payments resume in January.
The good news is that of the 43 million people affected by the executive action, 20 million borrowers will have all of their debt cancelled. Many of these borrowers incurred student loans but dropped out of school, left with thousands in debt and lower earnings due to the lack of a degree.
Another 27 million people from working-class backgrounds who received Pell grants are assured of up to $20,000 in debt relief.
But these actions do not resolve the structural mismatch between the still-rising costs of college, limited family financial means to contribute to that cost and the availability of financial aid other than interest-bearing loans.
It seems like a perfect time for the Department of Education to clean house of all the bad higher education actors – especially costly for-profit institutions that promise a lot but deliver little, and accreditors that fail to do their jobs.
“Westwood College’s exploitation of students and abuse of federal financial aid place it in the same circle of infamy occupied by Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institute,” said Under Secretary James Kvaal. “Westwood operated on a culture of false promises, lies and manipulation in order to profit off student debt that burdened borrowers long after Westwood closed.”
Now, 79,000 Westwood borrowers will benefit from $1.5 billion in debt cancellation, thanks to the department.
Individual states must do their part as well. Across the nation, state revenues are flush with surpluses.
Federal stimulus funding during the pandemic boosted state education appropriations, but only 8.9% of state aid to public institutions in 2021 went toward providing student financial aid, according to the 2021 edition of the annual State Higher Education Finance Report (SHEF).
If we want to end the student debt trap, now is the time for citizens to challenge states to use their tax revenue to do more for their own constituents.
Charlene Crowell is a senior fellow with the Center for Responsible Lending. She can be reached at Charlene.crowell@responsiblelending.org.