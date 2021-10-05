I think our Constitution is a wonderful document written by men shaped by philosophers from the Age of Enlightenment, men who wanted to create a document “to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.”
As a Black man, the hypocrisy of slave owners writing the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution is not lost on me. I can understand this hypocrisy in the context of history, where slavery was an established institution, albeit an evil one.
I find it harder to forgive the hypocrisy of people who claim the Constitution gives them the right to not wear masks and remain unvaccinated. Many of these idiots who claim a Constitutional right to spread a disease that has killed millions have never read the Constitution. The Constitution does not mention vaccines or masks and, from a plain reading of the document, does not impart rights to anyone to not wear a mask or get a COVID-19 vaccine.
From a historical perspective, Gen. George Washington mandated that all his troops be vaccinated against smallpox. Washington implemented the first mass immunization policy in American history. Anyone who has served in the U.S. Marines, Navy, Air Force or Army knows that one of the first things new recruits undergo are vaccinations. Anyone who has attended a public school has been inoculated against numerous diseases. The Florida Department of Health (before DeSantis was governor) mandated that school-age children receive the following vaccines: diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis, polio, measles-mumps-rubella, varicella (chickenpox), Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal conjugate and hepatitis B. How I long for the days when doctors and scientists ruled the world of vaccines, and politicians stayed quiet and just let our health officials make sure our population was healthy and inoculated.
Republicans who fight mask mandates and vaccinations, but who at the same time pass laws that put a bounty on anyone who helps a woman have an abortion, are displaying the ultimate hypocrisy. While there is no Constitutional right to refuse vaccinations, there is Supreme Court precedent that allows a woman to have an abortion.
Going back to the Constitution, the preamble states “promote the general welfare,” which means that drafters of the Constitution wanted the document and government that flowed from it to promote the general welfare. This could rightfully be interpreted to mean that Congress should pass laws that require vaccinations and masks that protect the general populace from a deadly disease.
I only wish that we had a sensible and reasonable two-party system that actually worked together to pass laws to protect its citizens. Instead, we have Sen. Mitch McConnell leading a Republican Party that seems intent on rejecting everything, even if it is beneficial for a majority of Americans. I also blame President Joe Biden and the Democrats. Enough people have died. We know a large swath of the population is ignorant and will not wear masks or get vaccinated. So, for the “general welfare,” mandate masks, vaccines and testing so the sane are protected from the insane.
People who aren’t vaccinated continue to spread this disease, serving as hosts for mutations and taking up valuable hospital and medical resources. If you have a heart attack now, you may not be able to get an ICU bed because some anti-vaxxer is taking up vital ICU space. The other sad fact is that a lot of people being hospitalized are also uninsured, so hospitals are bearing the expense of ICU care without full compensation.
It is time to end the madness and pass laws that mandate vaccinations.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.