I recently learned that several thousand vote-by-mail ballots were not counted by Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Christina White.
What exactly is the impact of not counting these votes? For Marlon Hill, who allegedly lost the District 9 County Commission seat to Elvis Maldonado by only 274 votes, it means he will be excluded from the runoff election.
The uncounted votes could also conclusively decide the election between Sybrina Fulton and Oliver Gilbert – who won by a mere 331 votes – for Miami-Dade County Commission District 1.
Even the outcome of the Miami Gardens mayoral race could be impacted, as Sharon Pritchett lost by only 1,994 votes.
Jessica Laguerre Hylton could still be a contender for the State Representative District 117 race, but she missed being in the runoff by a measly 211 votes.
It was Hylton who stumbled across the uncounted votes by mail. After going to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department to determine why people who had voted for her did not have their ballots counted, she learned that hundreds of votes had been voided due to signature issues. And when someone in the elections office inadvertently handed her a 49-page file detailing ballot submissions, Hylton then discovered that thousands more mail-in votes had been left untallied. Why? Because they weren’t received until after 7 p.m. on election day, the cutoff time mandated by Florida statute.
Hylton visited the elections office on Aug. 19, so the ballots – which, by the way, were postmarked before Aug. 18 – weren’t late by much. She’s since registered a public information request to obtain a copy of that file, as she wasn’t allowed to leave with it.
This Miami-Dade fiasco is reminiscent of the debacle in Broward County that many believed caused Andrew Gillum the governorship in 2018. In Broward, thousands of ballots were not counted or miscounted due to the alleged ineptness of the Broward supervisor of elections. And in addition to having problems counting the ballots in Broward, I learned from some Black postal workers that there was a room full of ballots that were not even delivered.
Our current postal system will get worse if Republicans carry out their plans to reduce the effectiveness of the United States Postal Service by getting rid of sorting machines, reducing mailboxes and cutting personnel. All of this just months before millions of Americans will mail in their ballots.
There exists a moral and ethical responsibility to ensure that every vote cast is heard. Until the statute changes, though, that 7 p.m. deadline will stand. As responsible Americans, then, it is our job to ensure our votes are heard by voting in person or by submitting clearly marked and legibly signed mail-in ballots at least one week prior to elections, if not more.
Do we live in a banana republic where the elections are cooked? I am beginning to think that our once unquestionably fair elections are being intentionally destroyed by Republicans who want to block minorities from voting, by intentionally destroying the Postal Service’s ability to timely deliver mail, by cutting early voting hours, by cutting precincts in minority neighborhoods, by not counting mail-in ballots and by trying to intimidate minority voters by having a police presence at election precincts. Oh, and let’s not forget about invited Russian interference and the adverse impact of Facebook and other social media platforms that allow deceiving posts to be disseminated to millions.
Americans have to fight to keep our elections fair and honest, and in order to do that we have to have honest elected officials running our government. Let’s be sure to vote them in.