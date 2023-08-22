Schools are in session. The kids have their new shoes and backpacks. The teachers have their new marching orders.
In Ron DeSantis’ Florida, teachers are expected to present a version of the world in which “gender” is not to be spoken of, likewise “gay,” there’s no climate crisis – the weather’s always changing! – Shakespeare needs to be toned down, the human body is disgusting, slavery had an upside, America is the best country that ever was and ever will be, and books that challenge any of these self-evident truths must be banned.
In other words, educators are now expected to miseducate Florida children. And if they don’t, they can lose their teaching license and possibly be charged with a third-degree felony.
Florida recently became the first state to approve “instructional” videos made by an outfit calling itself PragerU, intended to supplement public school class materials.
The “Prager” part is Dennis Prager, a right-wing talk show host who believes feminism and multiculturalism are destroying Judeo-Christian values. The “U” part is a scam. There’s no university. No accredited body. No scholarly rigor. Even fewer facts. There’s only dangerous nonsense.
To be clear, Florida schools aren’t required to use PragerU products, not yet, anyway, but what do you want to bet that some of the more aggressive Aryan Karens of Moms for Liberty start pushing superintendents to incorporate Prager into the curriculum?
DeSantis’ wife, Casey, reportedly shows the videos, several of which claim teachers “lie,” to their children.
Some videos are presented by lunatic fringe figures like Candace Owen, Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, who famously called Donald Trump the “bodyguard of Western civilization.”
In one, a cartoon Christopher Columbus assures two white kids that slavery was “no big deal” in his day. Besides, “being taken as a slave is better than being killed.”
In a truly spectacular PU offering, an animated Frederick Douglass explains, “I’m certainly not OK with slavery, but the Founding Fathers made a compromise to achieve something great, the making of the United States. It was America that began the conversation to end it.”
This is, as we credentialled academic types say, a load of freshly deposited bovine excrement.
PragerU declares – as does DeSantis – that “leftist indoctrination” in public schools must be eradicated. Rightist indoctrination, however, is just fine.
Meanwhile, teachers are demoralized, scared and getting scarce. The Florida Education Association says there are nearly 7,000 teacher vacancies across the state.
DeSantis and Florida’s anti-education Department of Education remain convinced that teachers are hellbent on turning children into gender fluid Marxists who’ll grow up to become Black Lives Matter radicals determined to impose godless solar power on the nation.
You can’t blame teachers for getting out. They’re disrespected, insulted, harassed, impeded and certainly not paid enough to be told to teach lies.
Florida doesn’t have a functioning education system; Florida has chaos.
Advanced Placement African American history is out, but AP psychology is back in – sort of. The DOE had initially said the course content regarding gender and sexuality – a vital part of the study of psychology – violated Florida law. Then, when the College Board informed the state that taking a censored version of the course would not gain a student AP credit, the state reversed itself.
Policing bodies, regulating who goes to what bathroom, taking books off shelves and out of libraries because there might be a gay character or an allusion to sex or a person of color encountering systemic racism, and controlling what students call themselves – this is more important than discovering the wonders of science and literature.
Who wants to hire a science denier in a society increasingly dependent on technology? Who wants to admit into college a student who’s never studied a play by Tennessee Williams because gay writers were too risky to teach? Who will take seriously a law school applicant who’s never read “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” but saw the PragerU video and assumes the great abolitionist thought slavery was an acceptable price to pay?
Florida has chosen ignorance. We will eventually drown in it.
Diane Roberts is an eighth-generation Floridian, born and bred in Tallahassee. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Times of London, The Guardian, and The Washington Post, among others.