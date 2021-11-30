The decision by Florida Memorial University's board of trustees to cut 45% of the school's academic offerings was a gut wrenching one, but it's been a long time coming.
The handwriting was on the wall years ago and sources with knowledge of the university's finances that go back at least five years have told The Miami Times this action was previously recommended and rejected by Trustees. We understand why. This is not an easy decision to make. It's natural for educational institutions of higher learning to want to offer more programs not less.
The HBCU was backed into a corner this time by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges which holds Florida Memorial's accreditation in its hands. Already on probation, if FMU doesn't get it's financial house in order, it could all be over. So, this action by Trustees will either save FMU or ruin it. The dice has been rolled.
Florida Memorial is betting on this bitter pill to put it on solid financial footing that will ensure its survival for generations to come. We hope it does. The flip side is that steep program cuts could deter students from enrolling and drive good professors away, especially those who will now be forced to take pay cuts after clamoring for pay increases for years.
When The Miami Times last met with President Jaffus Hardrick, he spoke about how the decision to bring football back to FMU was critical to its future. The program was already attracting dozens of students. Football sadly attracts more revenue than academics, which is why Hardrick has his eye on that football, but is it a good look to focus on sports at the expense of education? We'll let the community decide.
We've said it before and we'll say it again, now is the time for serious financial benefactors to come to the table. If they don't, it's a clear message that our only local HBCU is expendable.
Because Florida Memorial says it is committed to transparency, the University rolled out information about its new austerity plan over two weeks. That's where the transparency ended.
FMU says it won't reveal which of the 18 programs will be phased out nor which of the 15 faculty positions will be eliminated. It plans to keep that confidential until late December or early January. This drip, drip, drip of information is damaging to the schools reputation, as if it hasn't been damaged enough.
Students and faculty have a right to know and they shouldn't be left dangling over a cliff for the next month. Some have probably already figured it out. If you look around the room and see that your classroom is half empty, it's not hard to deduce your program will likely be cut. Nonetheless, information is power and it will help all involved make important decisions for themselves.
Although students will supposedly be allowed to finish their coursework while their programs are being phased out, that's going to take some intricate juggling with a much thinner faculty.
In a statement released by the University a week ago: “Each school dean will convene faculty and departments to have discussions on mapping out how students will complete degree programs within the next 12 - 18 months.” That doesn't sound like freshman and sophomores are included in the plan.
Students may want to transfer to another university with a more robust program in their major, which would be a perfectly reasonable decision under the circumstances. That also takes planning and conversations within families to make the right choice, but FMU has chosen not to be forthright with students at this time.
Faculty on the chopping block also should be given plenty of time to seek gainful employment elsewhere. The university owes them that.
The Miami Times does not agree with the way Florida Memorial University is proceeding with these changes and we urge President Hardrick and the Board of Trustees to stop obfuscating and come out with it – all of it.
The sooner all the cards are out on the table, the sooner recovery can begin. Otherwise, chaos will continue to reign.