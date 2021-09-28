Gov. Ron DeSantis is a Harvard-educated lawyer.
Harvard should retract its law degree.
For a lawyer-governor, DeSantis has lost more legal battles over proposed legislation than any other governor in the history of Florida. It makes me proud of the court system, which has defied some of DeSantis' most egregious legislation.
DeSantis recently lost a lawsuit filed by parents who wanted masks in classrooms. He lost a lawsuit over sanctuary cities, which he wanted to bar. Judge Beth Bloom plowed through that one with a 110-page opinion. She said the legislation was clearly discriminatory against Black people and Hispanics, and that the discriminatory motives were made evident by historical and ongoing patterns of racial discrimination by law enforcement and the growing anti-immigrant threat to justify such a law. The proposed law was based on many hate groups who theorized that immigrants increase crime.
The governor also lost a battle against his anti-protest legislation aimed at Black Americans. Judge Mark Walker stated in his order that the law was a threat to the constitutional rights of Americans: “Its vagueness permits those in power to weaponize its enforcement against any group who wishes to express any message that the government disapproves of.” A perfectly innocent and celebratory Juneteenth celebration of Black Americans gathered to exercise their First Amendment rights was one example cited as an event that could be threatened by the law, although it isn't a protest.
Walker's opinion reflects reality. DeSantis did not attack Cuban Republicans blocking highways in July without a permit in Miami-Dade County. He obviously only wants to block Black protesters. This weaponized enforcement is exactly what Walker thought could happen.
The governor’s agenda is following a trend across the United States. The laws in most parts are targeted to keep Black and Hispanic voters from increasing in number, hence the anti-immigration push. The laws are also designed to target Black and Hispanic citizens from exercising their fundamental right to vote.
Fox News has been fearmongering about immigration for years, and yet a new reason was recently announced. If more Black and Hispanic immigrants come to this country, then they will become a majority and scales will be tipped against white rule. I listened to the statement and thought to myself, “they finally enunciated the real reason for their anti-immigrant views, especially from “s-hole countries,” as voiced by then President Donald Trump – translated to mean, no migration of non-white immigrants. Tucker Carlson has said that Democrats have a replacement theory of trying to swap the current American electorate for “more obedient voters from the Third World.”
As I’ve stated previously, the election of Barack Obama scared Republicans because it proved that a Black man could indeed became president. A Black man put together a voting bloc of young, old, women and minorities, and won. In order to prevent this from ever happening again, they are enacting laws to make voting harder and shore up Republican-controlled legislatures to control the count if they lose. No more professional election workers controlling the count. Republicans want to know they can change election results when they lose.
Republicans lost control of the U.S. Senate because of Georgia, a typically red state that voted in two Democratic senators. Come the midterm elections in 2022, every weapon in the Republican arsenal will be used to course-correct.
Racism is alive and well.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.