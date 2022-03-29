I watched with horror and dismay at the Senate hearings for the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. They showcased the ignorance, racism and sharp partisanship divides in our country. I was unaware of just how ignorant some of our senators are, and I was proud of how Brown Jackson stood up to the barrage of stupid questions and unfair attacks on her record.
Republicans must have thought her sentencing of sex offenders was a weak spot, given their focused jabs at her decisions, except her sentencings were fair and comparable to her peers on the bench, many of whom came to her defense.
Let’s be honest, she has more integrity, more intelligence and more experience than any of the Republican nominees appointed by former President Donald Trump and, for that matter, more experience and qualifications than most nominees to the Supreme Court.
Black people and decent people of conscience cringed at the inappropriate comments, and it brought home to most of us what all Black people have gone through at one point or another in our lives – the disrespect, disdain and mistreatment directed at us by white people. For me, it has been such back-handed compliments as, “you are so articulate for a Black person” or “you write well for a Black person.”
My takeaway from the hearings is that Brown Jackson has the temperament, heart and intelligence to be one of the greatest Supreme Court justices of all times. I expect to see her there and I look forward to her future well-drafted dissents.
Another takeaway is that this woman of integrity and honesty was criticized for being soft on crime by senators who supported a criminal and treasonous former president, and the treasonous insurrection against the very heart of our democracy. Many of these same senators have voiced their support of the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol by insurrectionists, all of whom committed treason, trespass and destruction of property. The hypocrisy of the Republican senators astounds me.
God is working in the nomination of Brown Jackson as she is the most popular Supreme Court nominee in recent history. Her grace under fire was not lost on the majority of Americans.
On another note, we now know Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, encouraged the overthrow of a lawful and legitimate presidential election won by Joe Biden. While we watch with heavy hearts the attacks of Vladimir Putin on the democratically elected president of Ukraine and the people of his country, we should not forget the internal attacks on our own democracy. Anyone involved in supporting, encouraging or downplaying these attacks is guilty of treason.
A Supreme Court justice's wife who wrote emails and texts in support of the insurrection should be prosecuted, and her husband should stand up and recuse himself from any cases relating to the attack. Many are calling for his impeachment, because it is hard to imagine that he did not know what his wife was saying and doing.
Thomas is admittedly my least favorite justice. He is an Oreo, he is a turncoat against his race and he has done more harm to the cause of civil rights than any justice on the bench because he gives cover to attacks on affirmative action, diversity and inclusion.
On a local note, the big buzz is former Commissioner Audrey Edmonson's challenge to Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson. For the record, Wilson has no intention of retiring or giving up her seat without a fight.
Wilson and Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall are our grandes dames, and neither have given age a second thought. They work harder and more effectively than people half their age. I made the mistake some time ago of thinking Bendross-Mindingall should step aside for a younger person, but I was wrong and happily surprised about how effective she is.
I also paid the price for supporting the wrong candidate and lost my school board work, which I had enjoyed for 20 years. But one does pay the price for picking the losing side in a political contest. I am friends with Edmonson and respect her. She was a good commissioner, but she has taken on a big challenge in seeking to displace the popular, hardworking Wilson. Even before she drew an opponent, Wilson was fundraising on a local and national level and has a huge financial advantage.
So grab your popcorn, Miami, and watch the fireworks in this race.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.