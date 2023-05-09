There’s been a growing concern in recent years about the persistent achievement gap between low-income students and their peers. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, low-income students are less likely to perform well academically and are less likely to graduate from high school or pursue higher education. However, with the rise of generative AI (artificial intelligence), there is hope that this technology can provide much-needed support for low-income students, helping them thrive and achieve great success.
Generative AI is a computer tool that can create text that sounds like it was written by a human, based on a given starting point. Its unknown potential to transform society is scary to some, but one of the most helpful ways we can use this technology is in education. It can help students with homework, be a cost-effective tutor and even provide emotional support. Using it is as easy as sending a text message and accessible via a browser on a smart device, making this tool accessible to all low-income students.
Access to high-quality tutoring and academic support is a significant barrier to academic success for low-income students. Many do not have access to private tutors or one-on-one after-school programs that can help them with their studies. Generative AI has the potential to bridge this gap by providing personalized tutoring and homework assistance at a fraction of the cost of traditional tutoring services. These systems can provide feedback on writing assignments, help with math problems and provide explanations of complex concepts in a way that is tailored to the individual student’s needs.
Emotional support is also an essential factor in academic success. Many low-income students face significant social and emotional challenges that can impact their ability to succeed. Generative AI has the potential to provide emotional support to students by providing a safe and confidential space for them to express their thoughts and feelings. These tools can understand and respond to students’ emotions, offering encouragement, guidance and support when they need it most.
Of course, there are some concerns about the use of AI in education, particularly when it comes to issues of privacy and bias. It’s important to ensure that these systems are designed in a way that protects student privacy and that they are free of any biases or prejudices. However, with the proper safeguards in place, generative AI has the potential to be a game-changer for low-income students, helping them to overcome the obstacles that have held them back and achieve their highest potential.
In the past, I dreaded writing an op-ed. It was a source of anxiety for me. However, everything changed about six months ago when I discovered the power of generative AI firsthand. With the help of the tool, I can quickly generate high-quality pieces without feeling overwhelmed or stressed out. I love how easy it is to gather my thoughts and feed them into the AI, editing them together. It only takes me about two hours to come up with a great piece, which is a huge relief for someone like me who used to struggle with writing. I feel much more confident now about my abilities.
In conclusion, the potential of generative AI to help low-income students thrive and achieve great success cannot be overstated. By providing cost-effective tutoring support, homework assistance and emotional support, these tools have the potential to close the achievement gap and level the playing field for all students. As we continue to explore the possibilities, it’s important that we do so with the best interests of students in mind, ensuring that generative AI is used in a way that supports their academic and emotional needs.
Stephanie Sylvestre is the co-founder of Avatar Buddy, LLC; a member of the 2022 Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative Cohort; a former CIO/chief programs officer for The Children’s Trust; and a longtime IT executive in the corporate sector.