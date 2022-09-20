Gov. Ron DeSantis borrowed immigrants from Texas and paid for two charter planes with Florida taxpayer's money to fly mostly Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last week before they were moved to Joint Base Cape Cod. The new arrivals were initially dumped at the airport and had to walk several miles before encountering someone who began the process of helping them.
The 50 immigrants were provided emergency shelter for two days by St. Andrews Episcopal Church, a facility with no showers, and were fed by volunteers. The entire community of Martha Vineyard opened its arms to these “new Americans” and they showed the rest of the country how we should treat human beings in need.
The response from Massachusetts Congressman William Keating sums up this political stunt beautifully, “History does not look kindly on leaders who treat human beings like cargo,” he said.
“Governor DeSantis could learn a lesson from Massachusetts on what patriotism and liberty really look like if he weren’t so busy using humans as props in a cruel stunt to buoy his pathetic political aspirations. To those who’ve just landed; we gladly embrace you,” said Senator Markey.
Senator Elizabeth Warren called the exploitation of “vulnerable people for political stunts … repulsive and cruel.”
Congressman Seth Moulton said in a tweet, “DeSantis is playing politics with people’s lives and now he’s involving Massachusetts. If he can’t handle his responsibilities as governor of Florida, he should step down.”
Gov. DeSantis borrowed this inhumane idea of shipping immigrants north from Texas Governor Abbott, who has been busing newly arrived immigrants to New York City and Washington, D.C. Our deplorable governor decided he needed some national limelight to help his presidential aspirations, so he decided to borrow some immigrants from Texas.
At one point, according to Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, DeSantis thought of shipping newly arrived Cuban immigrants to Delaware, but this insane thought backfired when the Cuban community reacted like a stung cat. I guess the Venezuelan community is not as politically powerful, so picking on Venezuelans is not so dangerous politically. Venezuelans need to wake up and become more politically active and show DeSantis they are not to be discounted.
In my mind, every Hispanic, every person of color, every descendant of immigrants should take umbrage with DeSantis’ stunt. As Martin Luther King famously said, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.” In other words, all humankind is tied together, and we should not allow an injustice toward one group of people to occur, because it is an injustice to us all.
Cubans, Argentinians, Nicaraguans, Hondurans, Mexicans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Haitians, Jamaicans, Trinidadians, Bahamians, Ukrainians, Russians, Canadians, and every person descended from an immigrant should react with outrage to Governor DeSantis’ use of taxpayer money to mistreat new arrivals to our country.
Let’s hope DeSantis' cruel political ploy backfires and he pays for it in the November election.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.