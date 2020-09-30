Democrats are enthusiastic about getting rid of Donald Trump. But a nagging issue regarding the Biden campaign keeps finding its way into panel discussions and think pieces about the 2020 campaign: Whether Joe Biden can create the type of excitement that will get voters inspired enough for him to win.
During the last few months, Biden has received impressive polling results. More importantly, he has done well in polls in states he must win on the electoral map. Five polls released on Sept. 2 demonstrated the following: Quinnipiac: Biden 52%, Trump 42% (+10); USAT/Suffolk: Biden 50%, Trump 43% (+7); Reuters/Ipsos: Biden 47%, Trump 40% (+7); Grinnell/Selzer: Biden 49%, Trump 41% (+8); and Economist/YouGov: Biden 51%, Trump 40% (+11).
The question of enthusiasm has been a popular one since Barack Obama took the 2008 campaign by storm as an insurgent candidate who motivated young voters and took on the party establishment. As Biden and Trump move closer to Election Day, the topic of whether Trump will come up with another shocking win has worried some Democrats as outlier polls occasionally show the race tightening. But the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) certainly drove excitement for the Democratic base. Democrats raised $26 million, including $150,000 from first-time contributors, in the 24 hours after Harris was announced as Biden’s running mate.
Biden himself could make a difference in the excitement differential during the three scheduled presidential debates, the last two in October.
The first presidential debate took place Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace moderated. Oct. 7, the one and only vice presidential debate will be held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. USA Today’s Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate.
On Oct. 15, the second presidential debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor of C-SPAN Networks, will moderate. On Oct. 22, the last presidential debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News White House correspondent, will moderate.
