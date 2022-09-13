As soon as DJ Khaled dropped his latest album with that transformational featured production entitled “God Did,” I knew that as an elder OG supporter of the culture I needed to publicly respond.
Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy were all masterful in their contributory segments. At a time when world communities are experiencing increasing devastations from climate change, poverty and human oppression, what are the enduring lessons that are being articulated and portrayed in our music, poetry and art forms?
First, I was pleased and inspired by the lyrical summons from “God Did” that called all of us out of the graveyards of despair to stand upright before the divine God of all creation and liberation.
When the player haters of the culture refused to hear and listen to the truth about how hip-hop continues to shed a radiant light on systemic oppression, racism, addictions and economic inequities, God did not permit those profound spitters of truth to be silenced.
What emerged out of New York’s South Bronx with youthful creative power, authenticity, raw vibes and artistic genius more than 50 years ago is today an unstoppable global cultural phenomenon that is contributing to a positive and irrevocable transformation of the world’s consciousness and demands for freedom, justice, equality and equity.
In the pre-chorus to “God Did,” Fridayy and Ross set the dramatic curtain-riser with the verse:
“They wanted us down
But look at us now
They counted us out
They didn’t think that we would make it
They didn’t believe in us.”
Then, in a forceful staccato affirmation by Fridayy and Ross, the chorus begins:
“But I know God did, God did (Oh, yes, He did).”
Khaled in his street-powerful voice shouts out in refrain:
“God did
Oh, yes, God did …”
Yes, God did. And, yes, consequently Khaled did.
Young people, especially Generation Z and millennials across America and throughout the world, will connect, resonate and engage with these lyrics and musical symphony because of how this hymn exposes the prevailing misperceptions about the so-called irredeemable, downtrodden-ness of youth consciousness and lifestyles today in impoverished communities in urban and rural areas.
While the status quo wants to keep young people down and disillusioned, God via hip-hop has reawakened the masses of millions of youths to speak out, stand up and to become empowered with truth, resilience, vitality and a transformed vision to strive to make the world a better place for all people.
Benjamin Franklin Chavis Jr., who holds a doctorate in ministry, is an African American civil rights leader and the president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association.