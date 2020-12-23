Donald Trump has been our biggest source of misinformation on the coronavirus. His insistence on not wearing a mask, gathering large groups without requiring masks, mocking people who wear masks, and claiming the coronavirus was a hoax and that not many people have died because of it – all of this, along with other reckless and indifferent actions, have caused immense harm. His position on coronavirus was picked up by Fox News, right wing-radio hosts and other conservative media outlets, causing a huge deluge of misinformation that spread across the country like wildfire, almost as quickly as COVID-19.
My Cuban American coworker’s father has coronavirus and is currently hospitalized in Texas. He is having problems breathing, has pneumonia and is worried that he will be put in ICU if his breathing does not improve. To many, going into the ICU is like walking into a gas chamber – you know your time is near. He is a strong Trump supporter and bought into the lie that the coronavirus was a hoax. Because he bought Trump’s lies hook, line and sinker, he did not wear a mask and ridiculed social distancing, and he is now facing the consequences.
I had the experience once of not absorbing enough oxygen. I had surgery and a nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital gave me the wrong medication, which caused me to have difficulty breathing. It is scary when you are trying to gasp for breath, and no matter how hard you try to breathe, you cannot seem to get enough air to fill your lungs. The fear that takes over is paralyzing. You try to breathe but can’t suck in enough air. You can’t move and you can’t reach the call button to get help. I think that I would have died that day, but for the fact that my wife was in the room and saw me turning blue and called a nurse.
My little taste of lack of oxygen is what many COVID-19 patients face on a daily basis. Some of them make it, some die. At this point, I have lost two fraternity brothers, a friend lost their mother and another friend’s wife has succumbed to COVID-19. I am praying for my partner’s father that he will make it. Coronavirus impacts people differently. Some get very light symptoms, like my daughter and niece, but many die from it.
As of this writing, more than 318,000 Americans have been killed by the coronavirus and nearly 18 million have contracted the disease. The CDC estimates that 15,800 to 27,700 more Americans will die in the next four weeks. We’ve had more Americans die of this disease than in WWI, WWII and Vietnam combined. More people are dying of this pandemic on a daily basis than died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
What I find frustrating is Trump’s complete disregard for what is going on, because it makes him look bad. What is also frustrating is that Gov. DeSantis follows Trump’s poor example and is doing nothing to try to ameliorate the current rise of cases in Florida. Everything is open and no one is encouraging mask wearing. In fact, DeSantis attacks city mayors who want to have mandatory mask ordinances.
How many of our friends, family and co-workers must die before Biden enters office and we have a leader that actually cares about his fellow Americans? And how can Biden reorient the perverse thinking of many Republicans who still believe this virus is hoax, and that wearing a mask is somehow a sign of weakness or disloyalty to Trump?