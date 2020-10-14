Ballot Box

Mail your ballot at the U.S. Post Office no later than Oct. 17.

Confirm your ballot was received at checkmyballot.miami.

Drop your ballot in a secure drop box at any early voting site. Be ready to show identification at all Miami-Dade locations.

Vote in person at early voting sites:Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 – Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Locations

• Arcola Lakes Branch Library

• California Club Branch Library

• Coral Gables Branch Library

• Coral Reef Branch Library

• Elections Department

• Florida City Youth Activity Center

• Florida International University

• Historic Garage

• Homestead Community Center

• International Mall Branch Library

• John F. Kennedy Library

• Joseph Caleb Center

• Kendale Lakes Branch Library

• Kendall Branch Library

• Lemon City Branch Library

• Miami Beach City Hall

• Miami Dade College Kendall Campus

• Miami Dade College North Campus

• Miami Lakes Community Center

• Naranja Branch Library

• North Dade Regional Library

• North Miami Public Library

• North Shore Branch Library

• Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library

• Palmetto Bay Branch Library

• Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

• Pinecrest Branch Library

• Shenandoah Branch Library

• South Dade Regional Library

• Stephen P. Clark Government Center

• Westchester Regional Library

• West Kendall Regional Library

• West Miami Community Center

Nov. 2 – 3 Absentee Ballot Drop-Off Sites 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Elections Department (Main Office) | 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, FL 33172

• North Dade Regional Library | 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

• South Dade Regional Library | 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189

• Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Lobby) | 111 NW 1st St., Miami, FL 33128

