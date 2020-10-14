Mail your ballot at the U.S. Post Office no later than Oct. 17.
Confirm your ballot was received at checkmyballot.miami.
Drop your ballot in a secure drop box at any early voting site. Be ready to show identification at all Miami-Dade locations.
Vote in person at early voting sites:Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 – Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Locations
• Arcola Lakes Branch Library
• California Club Branch Library
• Coral Gables Branch Library
• Coral Reef Branch Library
• Elections Department
• Florida City Youth Activity Center
• Florida International University
• Historic Garage
• Homestead Community Center
• International Mall Branch Library
• John F. Kennedy Library
• Joseph Caleb Center
• Kendale Lakes Branch Library
• Kendall Branch Library
• Lemon City Branch Library
• Miami Beach City Hall
• Miami Dade College Kendall Campus
• Miami Dade College North Campus
• Miami Lakes Community Center
• Naranja Branch Library
• North Dade Regional Library
• North Miami Public Library
• North Shore Branch Library
• Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library
• Palmetto Bay Branch Library
• Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
• Pinecrest Branch Library
• Shenandoah Branch Library
• South Dade Regional Library
• Stephen P. Clark Government Center
• Westchester Regional Library
• West Kendall Regional Library
• West Miami Community Center
Nov. 2 – 3 Absentee Ballot Drop-Off Sites 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Elections Department (Main Office) | 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, FL 33172
• North Dade Regional Library | 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056
• South Dade Regional Library | 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, FL 33189
• Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Lobby) | 111 NW 1st St., Miami, FL 33128