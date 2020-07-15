Since the horrific murder of George Floyd, we’ve seen a nationwide movement demanding justice and accountability. I have joined peaceful protesters in mourning the death of George Floyd and too many others, and I join them in their calls for reforms consistent with our commitment to smart, equal, and fair justice.
I listened to the community’s concerns and took immediate steps to address them. For example, I reffirmed my support for a Miami-Dade Independent Review Panel (IRP) when I appeared before the Board of County Commissioners. An IRP will inspire trust and change by promoting transparency and allowing citizens to air their grievances and to hold the police departments accountable.
As state attorney, my office successfully pushed to expand the use of body cameras and prosecuted over 500 police and correctional officers for misconduct. My justice/conviction integrity unit has helped overturn wrongful convictions, wrongful arrests and hold corrupt police officers accountable.
As election day nears, I am also proud of the work my team has done to partner with other officials to ensure that the voter-approved Amendment 4 of 2018 is rightfully implemented. An overwhelming majority of Floridians--64%--voted to restore voting rights to most formerly convicted felons in 2018. When Tallahassee tried to weaken Amendment 4, I stood up for Florida voters and stood up for second chances. I was the first State Attorney in Florida with a plan to help former felons register to vote.
I also have brought together coalition partners and national organizations to lead on reforming our bail system. I’ve seen how the cash bail system can disproportionately harms low-income people of color. That’s why I’ve eliminated cash bonds on numerous non-violent offenses and reduced the bond amount on many others. For years, I pushed for alternatives to arrests and cash bail on low-level felony offenses, and our office’s pre-arrest and pre-trial diversion programs have helped thousands avoid cash bail and substantially reduced our jail population. I have also declined to prosecute simple marijuana cases.
But more needs to be done to reform our laws and our system. As prosecutors though we can only do so much without legislative reforms in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. As state attorney, I will continue to advocate for these legislative changes to ensure our approach to smart justice is codified into law.
If we work together, I know we can assure our justice system works equally and fairly for everyone. No one is above the law. As State Attorney, I have a duty to administer justice equally and work to end the systemic injustices the Black community faces.
As State Attorney, I’ll always be committed to making sure my office listens to our community and elevates diverse voices. I’ll always be committed to holding those with power accountable and ensuring fairness in everything we do.
Thank you for standing with me—our diversity and our commitment to justice have kept Miami-Dade strong for generations.
Katherine Fernandez Rundle serves as state attorney for the 11th Judicial Circuit and is seeking re-election in the upcoming August 18, 2020 election.