Our country witnessed the historic confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many of us were filled with pride, joy and excitement for this momentous occasion – yet we were also taken aback by the intense vitriol the nominee faced.
Republican senators repeatedly attacked Brown Jackson for being a public defender and for having a role in the defense of people perceived to be abhorrent, such as detainees at Guantánamo Bay. They’re using that work to claim she will not be impartial in her rulings, and that she supports the activities of people accused of various crimes.
What is clearly disturbing about this, besides the disingenuousness of the arguments, is that the senators are showing a fundamental lack of understanding of how the United States legal system works. We operate in an adversarial system – meaning that you are innocent until proven guilty. It’s the prosecutor who bears the burden of proving your guilt, and the Constitution requires that everyone receive a fair trial. While we know that does not always happen in practice, that is the goal of our system. Defense counsel, whether hired or provided by the state for free as a public defender, plays a critical role in defending people against criminal charges.
We can all agree that just because you were charged with a crime, that doesn’t mean you actually did it. By not having defense counsel, we are basically left with a vigilante system from days long gone. In fact, the concept of representation and illegal proceeding is so important that the Supreme Court – in the landmark case of Miranda vs. Arizona – ruled that everyone who is facing criminal charges must be informed that they are eligible for a lawyer, even if they can’t afford one.
Additionally, what the senators are failing to recognize is that just because you represent a client, that does not mean you cosign their views. Some attorneys are in the position where they can pick and choose their clients. Most attorneys, however, especially public defenders or people working at law firms as associates, do not have that same freedom. Partners in law firms get more leeway because they are in leadership, but not that much more depending on the internal structure.
Everyone is entitled to a defense, no matter how abhorrent the crime is. That is the foundation, the bedrock, of our system. For instance, former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch recently received backlash for representing the Miami Dolphins in their discrimination lawsuit for wrongful termination of Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. There was a feeling that she had abandoned her community, and that she had the position and clout to be able to choose not to represent the team. But by the same token, no one is saying that Lynch agrees with discrimination. The concept is the same here.
Just because Brown Jackson in her career represented people charged with terrorist acts or other bad crimes does not mean that she supports terrorism or the overthrow of our democracy. It just means that she is upholding America to her promise of fair trials for everyone and allowing them to be judged by a jury of their peers. Every democracy has that need for balance to ensure that there is no government overreach, and that justice is accessible to all.
Melba Pearson is an attorney, writer, speaker, wife and expert on criminal justice issues. She previously served as a homicide prosecutor in Miami, and as deputy director of the ACLU of Florida. Follow her on Twitter @ResLegalDiva.