Donald Trump and his supporters love to claim that he is being persecuted and subject to unfair treatment. This cry from a rich white man makes me laugh. Up until Georgia’s Fulton County indictment, Trump had been treated with kid gloves. He had never been fingerprinted, never had a mug shot taken and never spent a minute in a jail cell. Please name a Black man in America with three indictments and 78 felony counts who can claim the same.
Trump got his first taste of “normal” treatment in Georgia, where he was finally fingerprinted, had his mug shot taken and had to post a $200,000 bond. Granted, he only spent 21 minutes at Fulton County Jail, was guarded by his Secret Service team and wasn’t subjected to an on-site weighing and height taking. His weight became an issue with the press. Many believe Trump’s team lowered his weight by 30 pounds or more to make him a lean 215 pounds, instead of his believed-to-be 245. As Trump lies go, that was a little white one.
I think about how half this country has been waiting for justice to take its course; there’s a deep sigh of relief that Trump’s various crimes are finally catching up to him. Thank God for Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis and Jack Smith, who all have the guts to file charges against the 45th president of the United States. All of them have been targeted by death threats for their efforts.
Trump is now the only president to be indicted four times with criminal charges. He has been impeached twice and also suffered a jury verdict finding him guilty of sexual assault in a civil trial. He always wanted to be famous; now generations of students will study his misdeeds.
Despite already spending more than $40 million and facing the likelihood of upward of $100 million in legal fees to defend himself, Trump cannot successfully battle 91 felony counts in four different jurisdictions. He is going to lose. The most dangerous loss would be the Fulton County indictment, because these state charges cannot later be pardoned by a president with immediacy. If Trump is indicted in Georgia, he will have to serve at least five years before being eligible for a pardon.
Will he serve his time? Unlikely. When Trump loses and is facing real prison time, don’t be surprised if he gets on his private jet and flies to Russia.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. He has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal courts. Clyne has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.