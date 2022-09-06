When COVID-19 rocked all normalcy in education, important necessities took priority. Students needed computers, teachers needed masks and, most urgently, schools needed quick innovation and collaboration with families to support rigorous learning.
As a result, schools across the country became community hubs, providing health care services, food distribution and mental health support at a critical moment in our history.
As the dust clears on a challenging two years in education, it is clear community school models played an integral role in supporting learning, families and neighborhoods all at once, and this model continues to offer significant benefits for students, especially in African American communities.
No two community schools are alike because they are based on the needs of the students, families and community members they serve. Community schools provide services and support that fit each neighborhood’s unique needs. They are led by the people who know their children best – families, guardians, educators, community organizations, local governments and the students themselves – all working together.
Community schools are built with an understanding that students carry more than just books, pencils and tablets throughout the school day. Socioeconomic and social-emotional challenges can affect students’ academic success, especially for students of color. Research demonstrates that students who attend community schools have increased rates of attendance and on-time grade progression, among other gains.
Now is the time to rebuild trust in our community schools and invest in the academic and mental health needs of our Black students to ensure they can grow and thrive.
As a leader at KIPP Miami, I collaborate closely with local families and community leaders in Gladeview, Liberty City, Opa-locka, Brownsville and surrounding neighborhoods to provide students with the services they need most. Working in isolation, schools cannot address the effects of economic struggle that our local families experience. When students lack access to safe transportation, healthy food, mental health and other tailored services, community schools rise to the occasion.
Building a community school culture begins by looking at the people who inhabit it. Do your leadership team and educators share similar experiences to the families you serve? Is there a collective understanding of your community’s challenges and values? As your school looks to next year and beyond, school districts and charter schools alike should create a recruitment and retention framework that prioritizes the best faculty and staff which reflects the community of students they serve.
Another important step in building a community school is creating a community engagement infrastructure. Schools should engage families, community members, business leaders and local government leaders regularly, prioritizing families and leveraging professional leaders when necessary. We want our students to see their family and teachers are working as a team, and we want our parents to know we are their partners.
At KIPP Miami, we also include local business leaders in our after-school family events. Community schools understand education isn’t just limited to what happens within the four classroom walls; we partner with community leaders so that our students can attend the opera and visit local museums. From chefs to barbershop owners, community members play a vital role in our community school, even if their child does not attend it. It’s a win-win for both our students and these local entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders who are eager to uplift their neighbors. Our students are able to see and connect with people from their own community who “made it” in their field and stayed local to invest in their community.
Lastly, community schools begin with an appreciation for, and commitment to, the full picture of what learning, growth and potential mean for our students. Growing up in Barbados, I developed a deep and enduring appreciation for education. Even though we sometimes didn’t have electricity or running water, my father instilled in me my worth. He’d even say, “You have the blood of kings and queens running through your veins!” I’ve never forgotten that, and try to remind our students of the very same, each and every day.
Without even knowing it, schools across the country adopted strategies from the community school model as we faced some of the toughest challenges in education to date. Using this momentum, district leaders, advocates and policymakers have a unique opportunity to crystallize these efforts, turning rapid response into systems change.
It's time to support policies that provide funding for critical social, emotional and health services through our school systems, along with efforts that foster more school choices for our families. In the meantime, schools can embrace the lessons of community schools and increase partnerships with local agencies, nonprofits, businesses and institutions to buoy the well-being of students and families beyond the classroom walls.
Tshaka Ishmael is the director of student enrollment and community engagement for the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area for the KIPP Foundation, a national network of charter schools.