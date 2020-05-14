JUANITA PENDER IVEY

83, homemaker, died May 7. Service 11 a.m., Saturday in the chapel.
Trending Now
Articles
- M-DCPS celebrates the Class of 2020
- A possible explanation for the COVID-19 racial disparity
- Black vegans change health disparity amid global pandemic
- Class of 2020 HBCU’s ‘Show me your walk’
- Wilson’s Bill will seek to end Haiti deportation
- Class of 2020 Role Models of Excellence
- Shanghai Disney reopens. Is Florida next?
- 5-year old Black girl from Detroit dies from coronavirus
- Meet the 81-year-old Black woman who beat coronavirus
- Scarface placed on dialysis after contracting COVID-19