Artist Davian Chester’s Juneteenth cartoons have been enthralling readers across the country since 2019, when his proposed Google Doodle drew nationwide praise – and sparked controversy for the tech giant.
Google failed to post a drawing that year commemorating the day in 1865 when slavery at last ended in the United States. So Chester created his own image honoring the holiday: a cartoon showing the bound wrists of a Black person breaking out of their chains, which formed the word Google.
The image spoke powerfully to Black Americans of all ages, and quickly went viral. Chester gained major notoriety almost overnight and never looked back. His artwork has since been exhibited in art galleries, shown on television and shared by celebrities.
In Illustrating the Black experience, Chester, 30, has brought awareness to important issues – including police violence and Black empowerment – while sparking conversations in the African American community and beyond.
The Columbus, Ga., resident remains best-known for his poignant, colorful cartoons about Juneteenth. This week, as we observe the federal holiday, The Miami Times is proud to publish a collage featuring some of Chester’s best Juneteenth cartoons.
He says his work is often inspired by conversations with and among fans, friends and family, and current events.
“I like to bring awareness to shift the perspective of some mindsets, hopefully,” said Chester, who became a regular contributor to the Times in 2020. “I really enjoy it. It just keeps giving back as I give back, too.”
The artist, who has developed a devoted South Florida following, said he aims to get people thinking with his artwork.
“I continue to create more conversations and pieces,” said Chester. “It’s like an ongoing circle.”