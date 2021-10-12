Dear Editor,
It would seem that north central Miami-Dade is not on the priority list of any of the elected officials who represent the unincorporated area west of the cities of Miami and Hialeah.
Neither of the two county commissioners (District 2 and District 3), nor the District 2 school board member have responded to requests from community stakeholders to hold town hall meetings. Emails and phone calls go without reply, and key staff members are polite but ineffective in responding to requests for information, and resources for community and economic development.
Many community leaders and public officials do not even seem to be aware that the north central Miami-Dade urban area is not in Liberty City, and that there is no real initiative to develop a “model city” even while the county receives federal funds for targeted development.
It's time to rattle the cages of the Miami-Dade mayor and commission.
One of the apparent reasons for this benign neglect might be that as an unincorporated area, the planning, development and advocacy tasks performed by city commissions do not get done in this area where the only government representation is at the county level.
North central Miami-Dade is one of the few remaining unincorporated areas in the county. Organizers have moved to bring the issue to the ballot, but without success to date. On the other hand, developers see and capitalize on the assets of this 12.5 miles of favorably situated urban acreage and are moving in at record speed, especially in view of the sea-level rise threat from the east side.
In an effort to participate in government and investment decision making, the North Central Village Planning Council was formed to fill the gap of community engagement. Even so, the wall of ineffective response and positive action still remains.
Doretha Nichson
Miami