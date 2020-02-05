Dear Editor,
Poverty around the world has been in a decrease, overall. These are some great news! But progress has been uneven, and it would be beneficial for everyone to attempt to make a change. One of the organizations that fights against global poverty all the time is The Borgen Project. This is a non-profit that has been around since 2003, and has been previously endorsed by U.S. presidents, congresspeople, and other non-profit organizations. How The Borgen Project works is that they talk to their local congresspeople (email, phone, letters), and ask them to co-sponsor bills in Congress that would help decrease global poverty, or bring other benefits, like more access to education and fighting against tropical diseases. One of our senators, Sen. Marco Rubio, has been really good at co-sponsoring bills that The Borgen Project has endorsed, like the Global Fragility Act (that just passed!) and the Reach Every Mother and Child Act. I think this is an important organization because anyone can volunteer or work with them and they teach everyone that it is easy to make a difference!
Anabel Paco-Cano
Miami