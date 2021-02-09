Dear Editor:
The Florida Education Department and the Dade County School District are proposing strategies for reopening schools and/or providing alternate learning models for the 2020-21 school year.
I write this letter to communicate the feelings and experiences that our community is confronting due to an unprecedented public health emergency that is disrupting the lives of everyone in the county, especially students whose schools and campuses are closed. These long-term school and campus closures have significantly exacerbated deep inequities in our educational system. During this pandemic, students, families, educators and policymakers must work diligently to find creative solutions to advance literacy and academic opportunities, educational equity and protect the civil rights of marginalized students.
While we applaud and appreciate these efforts, critical needs still exist and must be addressed by school board members and administrators. Students opting for virtual learning platforms must be provided appropriate digital equipment – one per student, not one per household. Many students need to return to school classrooms. Teachers need to be classified as “essential workers” and have priority access to the vaccine.
Education and youth justice advocates are working to protect the civil and human rights of our students, especially low-income and marginalized students, during this national crisis. We call on elected officials and government leaders to live up to the true meaning of civic engagement and work with residents, parents, teachers and community stakeholders as they design systems and allocate resources.
Doretha Nichson
North Miami Beach
Coalition for Education & Economic Development