Dear Editor,
Miami-Dade State Attorney Rundle recently made a Friday-night announcement via Twitter that her prosecutors were no longer seeking monetary bail for some low-level offenses. This new policy has supposedly been in effect for over five months, but we still don't have any details. Which offenses meet the yet-to-be-defined definition of "low-level?" Are racial disparities being made worse because only some "low-level" offenders get this option? How many people were offered this non-cash option in the first five months?
The local cash bail system needs structural change. The Florida Constitution guides my views on cash bail and pre-trial detention. Our Constitution says, "every person charged with a crime or violation of municipal or county ordinance shall be entitled to pre-trial release on reasonable conditions.”
State Attorney Rundle's system keeps poor people locked up just because they don't have the cash needed for bail. Wealthy people who commit dangerous crimes can be released if they can afford the five or six-figure bail payments. State Attorney Rundle's system creates racial disparities, fuels mass incarceration, and prioritizes money over safety. Miami-Dade deserves real reforms that reduce the number of people locked up in our jails and make our communities safer places to live.
Melba Pearson
Miami