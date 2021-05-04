Dear Editor,
We’ve failed our kids on so many levels.
Say their names. Jada, Alana, King and now, Elijah – and so many more beside them. Why did they have to die such untimely deaths? Simply put, they died because so many of us didn’t do what we were supposed to do to protect them.
The shooters’ parents failed them, allowing their sons (and sometimes daughters) to bring guns and stolen paraphernalia into their homes, all but sanctioning their criminal activity.
The greater community has failed them, as some in the hood know who's pulling the trigger, yet fail to open their mouths to get this criminal element off the street.
To keep it real, sometimes the parents of the young victims fail them. Some know that they too are involved in aberrant activities, which causes others to come gunning for them. Sometimes their precious babies get caught up in the crossfire by merely being next to their parents when the hit goes down.
This county’s government has failed these kids. Miami-Dade County has a $9 billion budget but prefers to spend more on bike paths than it does on mentoring programs, job training, etcetera, that will help make some of these wayward individuals whole. Spending only 2% of your budget on a community that constitutes 20% of the population equals death.
The school system has failed them. The failure to place trade and logistics programs in every inner-city school, where young people can learn a trade to get a decent job, have lessened the chances of some becoming productive citizens. Every student isn’t able to attend college, so it’s very important that our school system does what it can to provide for those who can’t with the tools to succeed.
The police department isn’t absolved of its responsibility of protecting our children, either. There are just too many unsolved murders in our community, which leads some to believe the department is either insensitive to or incapable of preventing or solving these crimes. Its job is to protect and serve, and in the Black community it doesn’t appear that either is happening to the degree that it is in other communities.
Parents in general have failed their kids. Allowing them to listen to music that continuously debases people and video games that teach one to shoot and kill, helps create a culture that’s insensitive to others in general.
In the final analysis, there are many layers to the killing of our youth. No one thing is going to solve this crisis in our communities. This isn’t just a Black problem, but a problem that affects everyone in this county. Until each of us asks ourselves, “What can I do to improve this situation?” it will unfortunately continue.
William D.C. Clark
Miami