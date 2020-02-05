Dear Editor,
As we celebrate National School Choice Week, I am reminded of the sense of empowerment I felt with learning about the alternative options available for my daughter’s education – everything from charter and magnet to district and private schools. As a parent, I’m my child's advocate and tasked with choosing what is best for her. School choice has allowed me to ensure that my daughter, a student at KIPP Sunrise Academy, is in an environment that is ideal for her education's future and encourages family involvement for every aspect of her education.
Choice has been a blessing for us, and I’ve seen my daughter grow into a confident individual with a clear path for her future. As a community, we must continue to empower and provide parents with education options, particularly those in communities like Liberty City, to ensure we are making the best decisions for our children’s growth and development.
Torri Russell
Miami