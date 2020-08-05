Dear Editor
Voters in Overtown are looking for someone elected to the County's Districts #3 that will continue to improve the quality of life in Overtown. The powerful Miami Dade County used the power of internment domain and took property from property owners in Overtown with the promise of redevelopment. We all were told that we would be brought back as developers and owners. 40 years later, that didn't happen.
We thought that the creation of the Community Redevelopment Agency would help us, but instead, it was used as a tool against the people.
Fast forward to this day: the "CRA" has spent millions on homeless shelters, businesses start ups, and what passes as affordable housing. Not anything for the residents.
While Commissioner Hardemon had nothing to do with this evil, he understands it. Elected to the county he will be able to continue the work done by the outgoing Commissioner.
Things are beginning to get better as public housing will soon be rebuilt, and a large part of the population will be secure. Hardemon will hit the ground full speed.
I braced the pandemic to talk with you about your concerns and I hope that I've captured your concerns about the future. While you are aware that voting has started you will only make things happen for you if you vote. Most of you said that you trust Hardemon. Then if that's your choice you had better get out and VOTE.
Written as told to me on the streets of Overtown.
—Irby McKnight