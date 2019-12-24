Dear Editor,
Two hundred and sixty-nine of three hundred compressed natural gas buses have literally rolled out in Miami-Dade County since last year. Great for tourists and Cuban Americans, where you will find most of the new buses. What about the other 40% of residents who are Miami natives, from Georgia, The Carolinas or Bahamian founders’ descendants, Jamaicans and Haitians?
The Haitian community with a large population that spans beyond Little Haiti, pay hard earn cash to catch the transit buses to North Miami up to County Line Road and deserve new buses. However, they do have Haitian run jitneys to take up some of the slack, as does Hialeah.
The beach, full of temporary visitors in for the weekends or on special occasions – we do appreciate your tourists’ dollars – but residents who work on the beach still have to make it home on northbound or southbound buses after they transfer to their second or third bus.
Out west towards Hialeah and of course to service Little Havana, you see plenty of new buses. That all stops east of 27th Avenue. So for avenues Northwest 22, 17, Seventh/State Road 441– a major fairway – to the 3 and 93 Max/State Road U.S. 1 which is a main interstate, or entitled the “inner cities.” We are stuck with not only no new buses, but the oldest model of the three currently in use. This is very and utterly disgusting, again literally.
Surprisingly, Miami Gardens a predominately so-called Black suburb, has obtained new buses (for 27 Calder/Coconut Grove also the 297 Airport Max) taken to the central station to be filled with compressed air. Those two buses cross in from off the city hall there. And being a very large city where Jazz and the Gardens resides and the 2020 Super Bowl is coming, it also garners a lot of pull with transit authority, I’m surmising. Guess this does not count in North Miami Beach (a Haitian, Jewish, and Asian city) and North Miami (predominately Haitian).
To ask about the compressed natural gas busses in your North Dade community, please, contact: https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/transportation/home.page or Overtown Transit Village North 701 NW First Court, Suite 1700, Miami, FL 33136, 786-469-5675
Zarifa Muhammad El Miami