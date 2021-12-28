When Barack Obama won the election, Mitch McConnell vowed that the Republicans would block every agenda item our new president would put forth. Obama naively tried to work with the Republicans to pass bipartisan legislation. He was able to pass Affordable Care Act during the early stages of his presidency because he had a Democratic majority. The Republicans did everything they could to torpedo the bill and created such negative press that most Americans scoffed at “Obamacare.”
Democrats lost the mid-term elections as a consequence and Republicans did indeed block almost every initiative that Obama tried to pass during his eight-year administration. The public lost respect for Democrats and Hilary Clinton lost her run for the presidency.
The consequence was a crazy man was elected president. Thank God he was so crazy and such a horrific liar that he turned off enough Americans to lose reelection. During his tenure, he filled the Supreme Court and lower courts with his judges and managed to turn most state legislatures Republican.
Trump and the Republicans acted to enact their agenda and pretty much did not care about how it impacted a majority of Americans. For instance, his administration’s great tax reform helped mostly millionaires and large corporations, but they sold it well and gave a small tax break to the middle class. That break lasted just one year, while tax breaks for Trump millionaires continue to this day.
Democrats have lofty ideals and want to play by the rules – rules that seemingly only apply to them because Republicans clearly are not following the same set of rules. Republicans are making sure that future elections are not won fairly where the majority wins. The next election is going to be rigged and if a Republican candidate loses they will simply change the votes, throw out votes or just anoint the winner.
Republican legislatures across this country are changing laws so Blacks, Hispanics and liberal-leaning voters like college students will find it more and more difficult to vote. They’re taking over elections offices across the country so they will control voting. No more Georgia, where a red state elects two Democratic senators. In the future, Republicans will fix the vote so that doesn’t happen, and to hell with what a majority of voters decided when they cast their ballots.
While Republicans are being Prince Machiavelli, the Democrats are being Daffy Duck and getting quietly creamed. The rules Democrats are following assume everyone is good and kind and plays fairly. Republicans on the other hand are sticking up the country with a tank and don’t hide the fact that they’re rigging future elections – getting their judges in place, their legislators elected and taking over county electoral offices across the country.
What Republicans are doing will make Jim Crow seem like kindergarten.
Republicans know demographics are against them. Brown and Black populations will be the majority, so Republicans are suppressing the votes of minority voters. In the meantime, Democrats don’t want to get rid of the filibuster and can’t pass a Voting Rights Act that will ensure fair elections.
Sen. Joe Manchin has finally taken off his mask and revealed that he is a son of West Virginia and actually a Republican. President Joe Biden spent months trying to convince him to support his legislation only for Manchin to stab him in the back publicly on Fox News. Republicans are openly telling Manchin to switch party affiliation, which will give the Republicans a majority in the Senate.
Because Democrats are so naive and stupid, the coming mid-terms will see them lose their majority in the House and Senate, and Biden will go through the last two years of his presidency as a paper tiger.
It is time for the Democrats to wake up and start playing to win.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.