Dear Editor,
The death of slavery gave birth to Jim Crow, the death of Jim Crow gave birth to Mass incarceration.
If politics didn’t matter, Black people would still be picking cotton in America.White people didn’t decide to just free their slaves. It became illegal to own them.
If politics didn’t matter, Black people would still not have equal rights and by law be still segregated. White people didn’t just decide to treat Black people equally. It became illegal not to do so.
At every stage of Black people’s existence in this country, the thing that has mattered the most is politics, has been the change of laws that’s advanced us as a people thus far.
Mass incarceration is one of the greatest plights in this era that the Black community faces. The effect on us as a people already has affected us in the worst way for generations, and the only thing that can change the course is politics.
Politics = laws
America is far from great. We’ve come a long way from picking cotton, but it ain’t what it should be and if you don’t VOTE you have ZERO say-so as to what it’s going to be.
There are way too many Black people who say “voting don’t affect me, so why should I vote?”
This is why. Politics matter.
Mandrell Henley
Miami, FL