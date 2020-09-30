Voting is important and personal. Often, I’m asked who I’m supporting for different elections. You see people endorse candidates, and the endorsement is normally accompanied by one or two sentences to highlight why that choice has been made; that’s not my process. I look at the candidates who are running for every office, try to obtain a firm grasp of what’s necessary right now for the community from that office, educate myself on positions the different candidates are taking with regard to those needs and then make a decision. My choices aren’t based on political parties, ethnic identities or racial similarities. I base my choice on the person I think best represents what we need going forward in the community.
In Miami-Dade County, we have an opportunity to become a world-class community. We are not there yet. We’re still developing and we are still very young. We have an opportunity to create a place that is welcoming and receptive to every demographic. We have an opportunity to provide for structural economic mobility. We have an opportunity to develop policies that grow our economy and protect our planet. We have an opportunity to connect the four regions of our county through a world-class transportation system. We can only do these things if we believe in ourselves and the role that government can play, and if we work together. I know both candidates for mayor of Miami-Dade County and I think they both are fine people.
However, I’m supporting Daniella Levine Cava for mayor of Miami-Dade County, because she understands that protecting the environment, protecting jobs and protecting our future go hand in hand. She understands that if some of our children aren’t safe, then none of our children are safe; they are all our children. She sees the community with an “and” not “or.” Meaning she has no interest in dividing us because she understands that we can actually only move forward together. She is not ideologically rigid; she believes in policies that help the residents of Miami-Dade County without regard to political identity. To become the county we are destined to be, we’re going to have to be flexible. We will have to be willing to divorce ourselves from the restraints of history and move forward with a thirst for more than we’ve achieved. We are not trying to be New York or Chicago or Boston or Los Angeles. We are Miami-Dade County, we are something that’s different – and we are something that can be better.