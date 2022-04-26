When I was growing up, words like courage, integrity, honesty and public service meant something. After four years of President Trump, it appears that lying, cheating, stealing, cowardice and insurrection against the U.S. democracy have absolutely no consequence to being a Republican leader.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader, just lied. He denied the lie, which was caught on tape. There was 2-3 days of news coverage about it, then – just like that – it was over. If Republicans win the House in November, which they think they will do, then he replaces Nancy Pelosi as speaker.
This country is going through a terrible moral crisis and it appears that at least 49% of Americans do not care. This roughly equates to the Republican base. In fact, lying seems to be an accepted standard of conduct for Republicans.
Let’s add to the lying the blatant attempt to unfairly win the next election, attacks on Black people, attacks on women seeking abortion, attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, and attacks on anybody or any entity that stands up for the right thing, and you have summed up the current Republican leadership from Gov. Ron DeSantis, House Minority Leader McCarthy, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and 98% of elected Republicans.
DeSantis has attacked the cruise industry, because it wanted to follow CDC guidelines to reopen safely. Now Disney is in his crosshairs, because it stood up for the LGBTQ+ community in publicly stating it was against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, another of DeSantis’ babies. In the old days, Republicans supported big business, but if corporations dare stand up against the culture war being waged by Republicans, then they will come into their gunsights.
What would happen if the cruise Industry and Disney just decided to move out of Florida? DeSantis would cost this state two huge tourism industries that feed hotels, taxis, airlines, restaurants, Airbnb rentals and secondary tourist draws like Zoo Miami, Bayside, Jungle Island and South Beach, just to name a handful. Literally hundreds of thousands of Floridians depend on these two giant industries, either through direct or indirect employment.
Clearly, DeSantis does not care. His goal is the White House and to hell with what he does to Florida to satiate his vampiric desire for power and glory. Like McCarthy, McConnell and most elected Republicans, he does not care about anything but getting and keeping power.
This country has gone to hell in a handbasket and if Republicans gain more ground, we’ll be headed for even scarier times. I feel like European Jews watching the rise of Hitler and Nazism in the early 1930s – knowing something very bad is about to happen and hoping it will not take place.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.