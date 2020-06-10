I cannot sit idly by and see another innocent black killed. To say that the physical, psychological, and emotional damage that has arisen from the most recent events, surrounding the incident in Minneapolis is heartbreaking would be an understatement. I must speak out on the injustice that is going on in this country today, especially what has happened to George Floyd.
We have taught our kids to always respect your elders and obey the law. What do we tell our African American children today? It is disheartening to see the frequent, senseless killings of unarmed black men and women, being gunned down and hunted like we are animals. We can’t get use to this because it’s not normal. This must stop!
Policing based on stereotypes is unsafe, ineffective and unjust. We as a nation must revisit police training, procedures and philosophy to do a better job of keeping everyone safe by having continuous police deescalation/sensitivity training. The fire that burned in Minneapolis didn’t just happen all of a sudden. That fire started as an ember in the hearts and minds of the public which grew with each new incident of injustice. A riot is the language of an unheard people. I am in no way condoning this behavior, but this is an explanation for it.
We should not be afraid to:
Drive while Black
Walk while Black
Shop while Black
Jog while Black
Sleep while Black
We must not submit to violence or rioting, that’s not the answer. We must come together as one to end institutional racism in America. We can do this if we unite together. Let’s make our vote count at the ballot box. Let’s speak out and let our voices be heard by any means necessary — except violence. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said: “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever effects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
He also said, Our nation begins to die the day we become silent about the things that matter.”
God bless and I will see you on the journey.