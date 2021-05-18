Last week, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, then the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, stood on the House floor and vowed to continue denouncing a Republican narrative of a stolen presidential election.
Only one of her colleagues stayed to listen to her speak.
Cheney is becoming my favorite statesperson of either party. A sole Republican congressperson supports her openly; the rest are craven cowards. As Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana said, it is not about “right or wrong” but rather it is about opposing the Biden agenda.
What is the Biden agenda? Getting Americans vaccinated so we can beat back COVID-19. That must be something horrible in Republicans’ minds. Maybe it is giving stimulus checks to struggling Americans. Or perhaps it is wanting to rebuild the infrastructure of America to help provide jobs and boost our economy.
“Profiles in Courage,” written by John F. Kennedy, is one of my favorite books. It is a small book with a big message that profiles Americans who stood up for what was right at great personal and political cost. A chapter should be added to include Cheney. The other person that should be added is the late John McCain, a senator who stood up to his own party and Trump.
Cheney simply stated the truth – that Trump lost the election – and she wants to protect our Democracy by telling that truth. Remaining silent and supporting the lie only emboldens the liars.
She rightfully believes that the big liar encouraged the insurrection and is dangerous to the very fiber of our country. Congressman Adam Kinzinger from Illinois is the only Republican who openly stood up for her.
The Jan. 6 insurrection and Cheney’s speech on May 11, 2021 – made one day before her Republican colleagues removed her from her position of power – will be watershed moments in American history. Future Americans will learn of a woman with the courage to speak the truth. Her courage will be admired, just like people admire the Germans who stood up against Nazism.
It is time for all good Americans to stand against the big lie. It is time for us to stand up for our Democracy and time for the Trump party to disappear just like the Nazi party disappeared. It is my most fervent desire that Trump be convicted for all of his various crimes and is incarcerated. I hope his incarceration will end Trumpism and that this country will move to a moderate, intelligent Democracy.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.