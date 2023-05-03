“Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening.” – 1 Samuel 3:9
I’ve been active in Miami politics for 35 years, but watching politicians renege on starry-eyed promises and surrender to corruption has made me jaded. So many political figures have fallen to either greed or improper sexual relations that my desire to support candidates is waning.
Some of our political leaders, however, have stood strong and advocated tirelessly for our community with much sacrifice. It isn’t always easy. When the power structure can’t manipulate an honest and brave Black elected official – one who doesn’t follow the herd and speaks their mind – unsavory tactics are often used to take them down. The expulsion of Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson from the Tennessee House are a perfect example of that, although the desired outcome failed.
In Miami, Michelle Spence-Jones – who couldn’t be controlled by her white colleagues – advocated for a publicly funded stadium in Liberty City and Overtown while she served as a commissioner. Can you imagine $150-$200 million being invested in that area to help Black residents? The political power structure surely couldn’t, and went after the “uppity” little Black woman who had the temerity to propose it. Spence-Jones survived the assault, but later regrettably relocated to Atlanta. While she may no longer live in Miami full time, she is still active here. I see her frequently and her love of humanity has not been lost.
One of my favorite books in the Bible is Samuel, when God is calling the young Samuel and he keeps running to Eli, until Eli tells him to lie down and listen for that quiet voice and respond, “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening.”I wonder how many times we are called by God, but do not hear because of the constant din in our lives?
Truth be told, if anyone else had told me that God spoke to them, I probably would have shaken my head and advised against using hallucinogens. But when Spence-Jones – now a founder of the Loved by God movement – told me that God spoke to her and told her to spread the message of “love and compassion for all people” based on 1 John 4:8, “But anyone who does not love does not know God, for God is Love,”with only a moment’s hesitation I said it was a wonderful idea and offered to help.
Imagine a country divided into red and blue, Black and white, white and brown, conservative vs. liberals, MAGA lovers and MAGA haters, where someone might call for “unity and love.” Imagine if you can a world where race no longer exists, gay and straight no longer exists, where MAGAs no longer exist, and where we dictate our actions on prayer and love.
I am talking about real Christianity, not that TV kind that asks for money, not that kind of Christianity that believes in hate and prejudice, but the kind advocated by Jesus that believes in love. The idea that Loved by God is planning a “God is Love Takeover” event this Friday in New York’s Times Square sounds saner than a rally promoting racial hatred and animosity.
President Ronald Reagan created the proclamation that deemed the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer; President Lincoln promoted a National Fast Day on March 30, 1863. Imagine if we followed those two Republican presidents – and yes, Lincoln was a Republican, although it’s unlikely he’d recognize the modern-day iteration of his party that’s led by Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for a division of the union.
Imagine a day of prayer and fasting, where people focused on love and unity. Imagine if this crazy idea that began on May 5 at 5 p.m. in Times Square actually worked. It began with love and all we need is love to keep it going. A revolution is lit by a tiny spark.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. Clyne has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal court. He has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.