If sunshine is the best disinfectant against secrecy, the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) needs a healthy dose. Along with other troubling issues, the agency has a transparency problem.
The Miami Times last week exposed a pattern of mismanagement at the taxpayer-funded agency that includes inappropriate spending of public dollars, alleged illegal behavior by two administrators, a lack of accountability and retaliation against employees who speak up for change.
Alarming as these revelations are, the agency’s files may contain more damning materials. But we wouldn’t know, because MDEAT is doing all it can to stop our reporters from seeing those documents.
MDEAT records custodian Roshawn Harris has yet to provide documents in response to the Times’ May 24 public records request aiming to corroborate or refute allegations of mismanagement at the agency. Our request is an easy one to fulfill; the files are stored digitally and accessible with a keystroke.
A records custodian in the county’s finance department – which initially fielded the records request – told a Times reporter the request should be fulfilled within a week. After our exposé, MDEAT lengthened that estimate to at least a month.
“Your request will take a minimum of 30 days,” Harris said in a June 15 email, adding that the Times’ might be charged the equivalent of MDEAT employees’ and supervisors’ wages, as well as their “fringes,” for our request.
Let’s get one thing straight: public records belong to the public, not to MDEAT administrators whose salaries are footed by taxpayers. MDEAT’s leaders work for us, the people, and carry out their mission using our money. As a result, the law denies them the privilege of secrecy allowed at private entities.
Efforts to obstruct public records requests often serve to conceal damaging information. We’ve learned a hard-won lesson from such tactics: Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.
The public needs to know how MDEAT is being managed because the agency’s mission is vital to the county’s future. MDEAT was created in the aftermath of the 1980 McDuffie riots to resolve socioeconomic disparities within the Black community and has a huge task on its hands. The question is: Are current MDEAT administrators up to the job?
MDEAT has undoubtedly engaged in creating numerous housing programs, including an increase in the Homeownership Assistance Program (HAP), which allows households to receive up to $28,500. MDEAT also has a $1.5 million Rehabilitation Assistance Program, which offers a $50,000 forgivable loan to low-income homeowners for repairs.
There are dedicated, hard-working employees at MDEAT who believe wholeheartedly in its mission. The problem, says Vincent Burnett, MDEAT’s former HAP outreach and training specialist, is that workers are “harassed or ostracized if their professional view shines a light on inequities our Black residents face due to the agency’s senior management’s actions.”
Those alleged actions by management should be deeply concerning to all county residents.
The county’s Human Rights and Fair Employment Practices (FEP) Division has received at least five personnel complaints alleging wrongdoing by MDEAT housing administrator Edwin Miller, who was hired for the role in May 2022, and executive director William “Bill” Diggs, appointed in November 2021.
At least two complaints alleging discrimination and sexual harassment were filed against Miller for reportedly making ageist, misogynistic and derogatory statements about colleagues, including: “If [redacted woman’s name] didn’t like p---y, I’d still hit that”; “We need to do our own thing because we being led by a p---y”; “Get his old a-- out of here”; “You had that white b---h eating out of your hands”; and “[redacted name] is a big fat sissy.”
Diggs said he’s spoken with Miller and has defended his work. That’s not good enough. If Miller can’t behave professionally and follow the law, he should resign or be fired.
Equally disturbing is the culture of retribution former employees say has taken hold at MDEAT. When workers who report illegalities or speak up about problems are fired, it’s a sign of toxic leadership. If MDEAT’s administrators can’t stand hearing about issues plaguing the agency, they’re the ones who must be shown the door.
subhed = Accusations of inappropriate spending
There is also the question of inappropriate spending. Burnett says not enough is being done by MDEAT to increase housing supply and assistance for the Black community, even as the agency spends tens of thousands of dollars on events with little connection to its mission.
A member of MDEAT’s financial team has filed a harassment complaint with FEP against Diggs, alleging the executive retaliated through disciplinary action after the complainant expressed concerns about invoice reimbursements and funding discrepancies.
One of the invoices was a $2,150 charge for bartending services, beer and wine for an August 2022 event at Florida International University. MDEAT said the bill was connected to a reception honoring volunteers of the Miami-Dade County Teen Court program. The agency’s financial team advised MDEAT leadership that the county does not pay for food and beverages and requested a revised invoice.
There are two possibilities here: Either MDAT leaders ignored county policy or they somehow reached their positions of power without grasping this well-known safeguard against misspending.
Either way it’s inexcusable.
MDEAT also helped throw a reception at the Red Rooster Overtown restaurant for ICV Partners president Willie Woods. The Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce subsequently footed the bill and requested reimbursement of $6,448 from MDEAT.
First off, the chamber should be ashamed for trying to pin this tab on an agency that exists for the purpose of helping Black residents improve their lives. Second, MDEAT should be holding events designed to reach struggling residents in need of their services – not to fête investment advisers.
The same lesson should be drawn from the $20,000 that MDEAT spent on sponsorship and a vendor booth at Jazz In The Gardens. Tickets to the event cost between $105 and $1,425, meaning few if any residents in need of MDEAT’s services could afford to attend.
There was also the $25,000 tab amassed by MDEAT for a Black History Month celebration event at the Historic Lyric Theater. Diggs, who is authorized to spend no more than $10,000 without board approval, requested after the fact that MDEAT board members retroactively approve an additional $15,000 to cover the cost overrun.
MDEAT is clearly playing fast and loose with policies, procedures and the public’s dime. They’re spending money frivolously in some cases, instead of holding easily accessible events for the people they are charged with helping. The foolishness of administrators may be to blame, but it’s taxpayers who are paying the bills.
MDEAT is not so dysfunctional that it needs to be ripped apart. But if current leadership can’t fix the agency’s laundry list of problems – or comply with a simple public records request – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava should clean house and replace them with administrators who can. Taxpayers and the Black community deserve no less.