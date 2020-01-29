Dear editor,
My name is Kenya Handfield, and I am a junior at Booker T. Washington Senior High School. I enjoyed the piece on our diets and the correlation it has with our mental health published 10/23/2019. I am writing this in appreciation and to inquire whether or not there will be another post that expounds or expands on what was done to systematically preset the mentality of the Black community, as well as ways that we can "reverse the curse" of the mental setbacks we have as community, especially here in Miami, which reports one of the highest numbers of mental health issues and mental health homelessness, with the majority of these being Black people. Thank you for your time.
Kenya Handfield
Miami