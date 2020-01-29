Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina touts many accolades during his short tenure as head of law enforcement for the city. He took the lead in 2018 of a department that drew federal oversight in 2013 after police shot seven Black men in eight months.
But at the start of 2019, Colina said due to the help of residents, homicides were at a 50-year low in Miami in 2018. Crime was down in 2019.
But there were the mistaken arrests of Anthony Clinch, 19, and Yaairnes Bryant, 21, on first-degree murder charges in May 2018. Their faces were plastered across news reports as arrested for the crimes before they were released – with an apology from Colina. A cursory Google search of Yaairnes Bryant’s name shows stories of his arrest and charges, coupled with a mention here and there of his subsequent release. His image is surrounded by images of the crime scene of the murder scene he allegedly committed.
Mistakes happen.
So, it is not far-fetched that if Black police officers complain that they suffer at the hands of other rogue officers or unbearable policies, that there could be some truth.
Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix, president of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, a union whose members are mostly Black, have complained about a double-standard for Black officers. Such arguments should have been handled internally. But after getting no relief from Colina, Jean-Poix aired the department’s dirty laundry in public. He made a presentation to the Miami City Commissioners Jan. 17, documenting how Black officers receive different, adverse treatment than others in the department.
Colina counters that he doesn’t discriminate because the department is over-represented by Black officers, especially women. It does seem logical though that with more Black people in the department, there would be more complaints from Black officers.
Jean-Poix complained specifically about Capt. Javier Ortiz, an officer who has been employed since 2004. Ortiz has drawn numerous citizen complaints, some of which were sustained. He also caused consternation in the department when he took his captain and lieutenant examinations as a Black male, when he represented himself and a white, Hispanic male.
His behavior in public has been questionable for a civil servant and seemingly violates several entries in Section 14, “Dismissals, Suspensions, Demotions and Resignations,” of the city of Miami’s Civil Service Rules and Regulations.
The Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP is calling for his dismissal. So is the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association.
Colina suspended Ortiz Jan. 22 once it became clear that civil and criminal investigations pending against Ortiz would bubble up to the surface. Ortiz stirred the pot when he made national news declaring unsolicited at the Jan. 17 Miami City Commission meeting that he was Black, and not white Hispanic.
Doesn’t this sound like the special treatment and the coverup of which the Black police union complained?
Colina cannot hide behind the numbers that he hires and promotes Black people in his department, so therefore there is no racism.
Ortiz has numbers, too: 51 complaints, and at least two that have been sent to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in recent months.
It’s time for a clean out of the Miami Police Department. Or perhaps the federal monitoring needs an extension, this time investigating internal complaints.