Dear Editor,
An otherwise intelligent grown man told me he “does not do politics.”
I counted to 10, took a deep breath, and then I told him that politics is doing you from sunrise to sunset, 24/7. Your mother had to pay $10 for your birth certificate and the government gave you a social security number before you could talk, walk, eat fried chicken or work. Politicians invested in you by giving your parents an 18-year tax deduction and they will collect taxes from you for at least 50 years. The elected government leaders and politicians welcomed you to the U.S.A. when you filed your first income tax return and repeat that welcome every year. if you had died during childbirth, the government would have demanded your grieving mother pay $10 for a death certificate. Every dollar your parents spent on you until you moved out of their house at age 18 was taxed.
You are then taxed for licenses such as driver’s, fishing, hunting, pilot, food service, construction, law enforcement, medical, CPA, real estate, law, teaching, insurance, barber’s, hair stylist, mechanic, undertaker’s and marriage. If your marriage does not work out you must pay a fee/tax for your lawyer to file your divorce papers.
As you go through life working, educating, worshiping, traveling, partying, raising children and grandchildren and serving others, the government is right there with both hands out collecting taxes every day and night when you spend your money. My wife, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), said even people who “don’t do accounting” learn five bookkeeping words and phrases on or before April 15. Accounts receivable, accounts payable, legal deductions, liens and garnishments. In marriage we say, “until death do us part.” After you are pronounced dead, you still owe the government $10 for your death certificate.
Around 80% of what you do is controlled by politicians. You must learn how the political system works, take time to research the actions of elected officials, register and vote. If you do not educate yourself, politicians like Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, TRUMP and the many that “represent” you will play you like a drum. Please do not try to cheat by buying the Trump version of Turbo Tax where you only pay $750 dollars in income tax, no matter how much money you made, because it is not legal. (Smile). The tax cut Trump signed was 83% for the rich and 17% for us. My family will vote for the politicians who will turn that around to 95% for the poor and middle class and 5% for the rich.
Do your research and find out which politician will help you. If you do not have the time or take the time, please get advice from a person who is trustworthy and respected in your community. The truth is, millions of people who “don’t do politics” elected Trump in 2016, and if you do not vote for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris on or before Nov. 3 you will reelect Trump.
Trump and many of his fellow GOP politicians’ motto is forget the poor and middle class. They are lazy people who do not like working. They just love collecting entitlements like social security, welfare and Obamacare. He and his supporters will make COVID-19 a new preexisting condition, cut way back on food stamps and never again give $600-a-week unemployment checks.
Trump says, “When you get them down, keep them down.” As for me and my household, “yes, we do politics.” What about you?
James J. Hankins
Wilmington, North Carolina