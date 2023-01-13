This year, January 15 marks what would have been Martin Luther King’s 94th birthday, a small reminder that many of the movements he led and the legislation he championed happened a very short time ago. From the Montgomery Bus boycott and the Great March on Washington to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Martin Luther King’s legacy is one that worked to represent all the people and ensure that every American could enjoy the benefits of equality. Despite these accomplishments, today’s environment is a reminder that not much has changed.
Often overshadowed by his civil rights activism, MLK’s mobilization of labor was central to his achievements because he understood that there was no racial justice without economic justice. Such has been the case around many other movements throughout our history which have brought about progress and liberation, including a woman’s right to vote and rights for the LGBTQ community, where labor helped to mobilize these groups by providing protection and equal rights in the workplace.
Now, in the wake of a global pandemic and the murder of George Floyd, labor has once again found itself at the forefront of a global movement of workers who are seeking fairness and opportunity for all, a principal which is core to organized labor in America.
Only two other moments in history recorded these types of spikes in mobilization, both also during times of global, social and economic turmoil – the end of the Great Depression and the beginning of World War II. While we may not be suffering from the miseries that were brought forth by the Great Depression or the fearing the impending arrival of a global war, we are dealing with a growing wealth gap that is rapidly looking more like a wealth chasm.
Today, wealth inequality is higher than it was during the Depression, with the top 10% of households holding over 68% of the wealth in the U.S., versus 47% in 1936, and political instability, both domestically and internationally, heading toward a tipping point.
As a result, teachers, railroad workers, journalists, baristas, and warehouse and retail workers, have been among the tens of thousands of those who have voted to organize or who have stepped out to strike. These propelled at least 20 major work stoppages involving at least 1,000 workers each, and generated more than a 75% increase in petitions filed with the National Labor Relations Board, the most since 2015.
Despite the increased resistance from employers and the failed leadership from our elected officials, the fight continues, because within challenges lie opportunities. On this MLK Day, we should all pause to reflect on what Dr. King believed was labor’s greatest contribution throughout history - to enlarge the strength of a nation. He believed that it is only through our collaboration and lived experience that we will triumph, and with support for unions being the highest it has been in more than 50 years, this is the time.
Labor leaders and allies must tap into that sentiment and galvanize workers toward the energy that propelled organizing at Starbuck’s and won the $15 minimum wage in Washington DC. This is the moment that must be seized if want to ensure equality for our country.As Dr. King said, human progress "comes through the tireless efforts and the persistent work of dedicated individuals.” Therefore, we must not grow tired. Instead, we must press on.
Jeffery Mitchell serves as president, South Florida AFL-CIO & Transport Workers Union Local 291