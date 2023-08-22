Joe Biden was the person this country needed at the time he ran for president against Donald Trump. He’s done a good job and should get credit for saving the United States economy and getting this country through the pandemic. He’s also shown true international leadership and worked well with our allies to support Ukraine.
But now, let me point out the obvious: Biden is 82 and Trump is 76. With no disrespect to our elders, they’re both at the end of their life expectancy and both have high unpopularity ratings.
It’s time for some fresh young faces. Republicans have a huge field of candidates waiting for Trump to go to jail so they can sweep in and take the reins of their party. Only two Republicans in the field have the guts to criticize Trump and they are both not polling well – DeSantis’ shining star in particular is crashing and burning. For reasons that fail me, he seems popular in Florida but the rest of the country doesn’t appear to be buying his “culture war” path to the presidency. The rest of the Republican candidates are insipid and uninspiring.
In contrast, while many Democrats and independents want more choices in the Democratic primary, we only have Unity Church leader Marianne Williamson and a wackadoodle Kennedy running against Biden. We need more options. If Biden is going to be our pick, please make him win this primary the way he did during his last run.
Let’s be frank – most Democrats want another viable candidate, and most independents don’t want to have to choose between Trump or Biden, but It will ultimately come down to that if Democrats don’t have a real primary.
Will someone please run against Biden? I’m talking about someone with charisma, new ideas and who is – most importantly – sane. I have always respected the Kennedys and I am sure Robert and John Kennedy are rolling in their graves at this manifestation of their family. Out of all the Kennedys, why did the crazy one have to run?
When I say someone new, Bernie Sanders doesn’t count. While he remains quite lucid, he is only one year younger than Biden. There must be one qualified Democrat under the age of 70 who can step up and run.
Finally, Biden and Trump are neck in neck in the polls, with some showing Trump ahead. If Biden cannot poll better than a twice-impeached, 90 count-indicted former president who lost a rape trial in civil court, then he is not going to beat whoever emerges from the Republican field once Trump goes to jail.
And about that: I believe Trump is going to jail. There is no miracle than can save him from separate criminal trials in four jurisdictions with 90 indictments. Even if he’s pardoned for most of his crimes, a Georgia conviction will still mean he goes to jail for at least five years. For all of Trump’s bravado and tough-guy image, he won’t survive prison. There he’ll meet some really tough gentlemen who won’t care about his wealth and former status. The country club trappings and cheering MAGA crowds will be gone.
Reginald J. Clyne is a Miami trial lawyer who has practiced in some of the largest law firms in the United States. He has been in practice since 1987 and tries cases in both state and federal courts. Clyne has lived in Africa, Brazil, Honduras and Nicaragua.