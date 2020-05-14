MRS. ADRANER MCPHERSON

91, retired CNA, died April 30 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. She was preceded in death by her siblings, M.B. 'Daniel', Canty, Cammie Cain, Ann Fleming, and sister-in-law, Alene Canty. Mrs. McPherson is survived by her daughter, Luretha Mingo(Pastor Horace Mingo) of Gainesville, FL; brothers, Samuel Canty (Alma) of Miami, FL, Pete Canty of Belle Glade, FL; granddaughter, Chernitra Palencia; two great grandchildren, Ahmyla Palencia and Juan H. Palencia. Services were held.
