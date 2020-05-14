OCTAVIA SAWYER

62, case worker, died May 6 at home. Survivors: husband, Guy; son, David Willis Walker; daughters, Cocoa Deamus and Mildred Sawyer; sisters, Linda Streeter and Melody Cozant. Viewing 12-6 p.m., Thursday.
Trending Now
