The much ballyhooed and long-awaited appearance by comedian Chris Rock finally happened Saturday night in Baltimore, mostly likely arranged to tie in with this Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
As the world surely recalls, Rock and actor Will Smith created a spectacle that shocked millions last year when Smith calmly walked onstage and slapped Oscars host Rock for allegedly telling a bad joke about Smith’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith was banned from this year’s awards show, suffered a momentary hit to his career and reputation, and became a pariah to many for his rash act. He has apologized a dozen different ways for his act to Rock, to no avail.
Rock, for his part, said next to nothing about it for almost a year. Now with his disjointed comments on a Baltimore stage, that’s changed. But irrespective of his pithy comments about “the slap,” there’s still a larger issue that is pregnant with takeaways and they go far beyond Smith’s juvenile, enraged, impulsive act.
In that one dumb and embarrassing split-second, Smith and Rock managed to reinforce a couple of the worst stereotypes about Black males. First, Rock stepped way over the line poking fun at Smith’s wife’s hair. Hair is one of the most sensitive, touchy, emotional issues among women, especially Black women. That’s because of the long history of racial ridicule of Black hair as nappy, ugly, kinky, ugly and abhorrent. Rock reinforced that stereotype.
Now Smith. His public slap of Rock for the alleged insult reinforced the longstanding stereotype of Black males as malevolent, impulsive, violent, out of control, and even thuggish. What’s worse, these aren’t just any two Black guys on the street or in the hood, but two of the wealthiest, most successful, publicly visible Black men around.
In that ugly moment, they transformed themselves into America’s racial bad boys – again. Smith now can be depicted as a caricature of the terrifying image that much of the public still harbors about young – and not so young – Black males. When that image takes shape in the collective mind of the public, it can become even more terrifying, igniting consequences that are just as dangerous.
This insidious stereotype was not lost on many Blacks. They lit up Facebook and other social media outlets lambasting Smith for reinforcing the thug image of Black men. They have not and will not forgive him for that. Some are so unforgiving that they pledged to boycott his film “Emancipation” and anything else he’s associated with. One year later, the anger against him in some circles remains unyielding.
This nagging image of Black males as violent and thuggish persists even in the face of Black male excellence exhibited at the highest levels. For example, many observers thought former President Obama’s two-term tenure would finally bury negative racial typecasting and dismiss the perennial threat that racial stereotypes pose to the safety of Black males. It did not.
Immediately after Obama’s election, teams of researchers from several major universities found that many of the old stereotypes about poverty and crime and Blacks remained frozen in time. The study found that much of the public still perceived those most likely to commit crimes as Black. It also showed that once the stereotype is planted, it’s virtually impossible to root out. That’s hardly new, either.
The police murder of George Floyd, the countless number of other suspicious shootings by police of Black males, and the current crime surge in America reinforces the perception that crime invariably comes with a Black male face. It doesn’t much matter how prominent, wealthy or celebrated the Black person is. The media’s feeding frenzy on the criminal (or borderline criminal) antics of many Black athletes, entertainers and other celebrities further implant the negative image of Black males. Few of them, like Smith and Rock, are poor, downtrodden or ghetto dwelling.
Neither Smith nor Rock really committed any crime that will land them in a courtroom. And the only thing Smith really hurt is his fantasy image as the Simon-pure entertainer/actor. But again, in that dumb, embarrassing moment, Smith and Rock represented not the best but the worst of us.
But most rage is still aimed at Smith. One year later, Rock has not completely accepted Smith’s apology. Many Blacks cheer him on for his refusal, which speaks volumes for the age we live in. It seems clear that one incident, one time, one place, can cause so many to draw a hard and fast line in the sand. It’s called division and polarization.
That’s become the new norm in America and Smith and Rock typify that.
Earl Ofari Hutchinson, an author and political analyst, is the host of the weekly “Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show” on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network. His column appears occasionally in several Black newspapers in the United States, including The Miami Times