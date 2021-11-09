Have you stopped to think about why you give? Are you motivated by a tax deduction or because it’s something you have a deep personal interest in? Do you tithe at your church? Are you moved by a direct personal appeal or a tug at the heartstrings?
Whatever the reason, Give Miami Day on Nov. 18 is probably one of the best reasons to pull out your credit card and give until it hurts, but no donation is too small! It’s Miami’s largest annual online giving day that unites nonprofits – big and small, new and established – to create a massive philanthropic impact for the betterment of the whole community.
Hosted by The Miami Foundation, Give Miami Day raises funds for more than 850 local organizations in every nonprofit sector, from health and education to social justice and the arts. Last year, even in the throes of a pandemic, 33,380 donors generously gave more than $18.2 million to champion causes that improve local quality of life and equity.
This year’s campaign offers more ways and days to give. Donors can begin supporting their favorite causes during “Early Giving,” Nov. 15-17. Then at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 18, the 24-hour push officially launches, highlighting “Power Hours” throughout the day. Power Hours place specific causes and issues center stage for 60 minutes each, enabling specific nonprofit categories to raise dollars matched by the Foundation and its sponsors. These are my favorites:
9 a.m. Health & Wellness
10 a.m. Faith-Based Programs & Services
11 a.m. Education & Youth
Noon Social & Community Support Services
1 p.m. Animals
2 p.m. Civic Engagement, Advocacy & Equity
3 p.m. Black Equity
4 p.m. LGBTQ+ Equity
5 p.m. Economic & Community Development
6 p.m. Environment & Urban Resilience
7 p.m. Arts, Culture & Humanities
This is not to say you shouldn't also give to that friend or relative raising money for a walk-a-thon, respond to somebody's birthday fundraiser, help pay to feed a family at Thanksgiving or contribute to a toy drive during the holidays. Those are all good things. But helping local nonprofits trying to elevate Miami-Dade County and its people in every way imaginable has to be one of the best reasons you can think of to open your heart and your wallet – and have your dollars matched so they can go farther.
So mark your calendar for Nov. 18 (or for the Early Giving days if you prefer) and get with the program. Still not convinced? Visit GiveMiamiDay.org and read more.
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.