I am responding to a recent letter to the editor in The Miami Times entitled, “Our children are dying because we have failed them.” Sadly, I, like many others, am in agreement with the writer’s opening statement regarding the ongoing devastation within our urban communities. Shootings occur at an alarming rate. Worse yet, it is heart-wrenching to discover that there is seemingly an increase in murders involving young children. The letter writer, Mr. Clark, listed the following as responsible for failing our children: the parents, local community, educational system and local government.
While that may be true, still, in my view, there is a far more important contributing factor that has failed our children, as well as our communities, and that is the church. God sent the church out to impact the world, and yet, for the most part, the church brought the world into the House of God. As a result, there is a spiritual disconnect within our nation, and thereby within our families, who are the people who comprise our neighborhoods. The Bible declares that my people perish for lack of knowledge. This is nothing but the truth. Our consciences must be stirred to the extent that we can come to believe that we are the solutions to our problems.
Make no mistake, the core to every problem is to get to the root, and not brush over it. We must identify the source of this dilemma, that catapults our communities into mini-war zone status, where our children, at times, are neither safe inside or outside their homes. Someone once stated, that to stop the bad fruit, we must deal with the bad roots. We must continue to focus on how to save lives. We must look for the cause behind the carnage. We must dissect the issues within our society: We cannot ignore the slew of broken homes, of fatherless homes and emasculated men. It is time for the Black community to step up, step out and admit to the truth of why our communities are in such a desolated state – fatherlessness! It is time to take “Black Lives Matter” out of slogan status and move it into activated status!