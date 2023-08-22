Thanks to numerous book bag fairs, children this week returned to school fully supplied to begin the new school year, and hopefully also ready for learning and educational enrichment. Of course, it will take more than book bags to accomplish the mission of quality public education.
Most K-12 neighborhood schools have lost their appeal over the past two or three years with more than 25 schools in District 2 being classified as Tier 3 (Level C). These schools are predominantly underperforming and underenrolled. This is not to criticize or accuse school administrators, but rather it is a call for greater civic engagement and advocacy by communities, churches and Divine Nine clubs, along with local businesses and national corporations.
An even more urgent call for action goes out to parents (a child’s first teachers) and extended families to be actively involved in their children’s school experience: academic, attendance, behavioral, health and wellness, talent and enrichment. Many neighborhood schools do not have active PTSAs, so who is minding the school system’s progress for diversity, equity and injustice? As for teaching our children African American history, it’s up to us before it is the government’s responsibility.
Now is the time to organize, plan and speak out for school improvement, educational excellence and all the other aspects of school improvement necessary to get the results our children deserve. Whether or not we live in the urban core, have a child of school age or belong to a social, cultural, civic or neighborhood organization, we can all find a way to define and fulfill our village commitment and work for school improvement to give our children the education they deserve.
Doretha Nichson
Miami Gardens