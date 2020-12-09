Fear is an old friend now. It’s something we used to attempt to live with or conquer in pre-pandemic days. Now it greets us every morning with the sun like an evil Cheshire cat clawing at our brain.
We talked about it before leaving the house on our first drive to Miami Beach since March; fear that is. My husband and I were on our way to see an outdoor theatrical production on Lincoln Road staged by Miami New Drama called “Seven Deadly Sins.” Would it be safe?
Florida has become the third state to top 900,000 coronavirus cases behind Texas and California. COVID-19 rates in Miami-Dade County are climbing at an alarming rate and it feels like every day there is a new announcement of a prominent member in our community with coronavirus. Hospitals are filling up.
Catastrophe is in the air. “The ’rona” feels as thick as swamp in the Louisiana bayou, reinforced by the hauntingly empty cruise ships at the Port of Miami that we passed while crossing the MacArthur Causeway.
Once on Lincoln Road, where even store mannequins wear masks, we began to feel safe and fear got a temporary kick to the curb. While waiting for the show(s) to begin, we enjoyed an exhilarating Black singer and pianist and ordered a drink at the bar named “Purgatory” – a fitting image for where we are right now in society, in between heaven and hell. The moment reminded me of how much I love live theater and the nightlife that goes along with it.
It felt almost sinful. Are we allowed to experience joy during a pandemic?
At the box office you are assigned wristbands that pair to one of seven named storefront-stages: Envy, gluttony, greed, lust, pride, sloth and wrath, known collectively as the seven deadly sins since ancient times.
As you congregate near your assigned vice, you are greeted by a guide who reiterates mandatory mask-wearing rules and instructs everyone to plug their provided new earbuds into the little audio box discreetly affixed to the side of each chair. Seats are in singles or pairs and socially distanced. Only about a dozen masked audience-members fit in front of every storefront.
Actors safely perform one or two-person 10-minute plays behind encased glass, representing each of the seven deadly sins. Audience members move from one storefront to the next in between plays with their guide. Fewer than 100 people experience all seven sins each evening, less than a quarter of Miami New Drama’s usual capacity in its home at the Colony Theatre.
This may not be the same as sitting shoulder to shoulder in a beautiful, dark, silent theater watching a major production unfold on a professionally lit stage, but it sure comes close, and it beats by a mile all the virtual experiences currently on parade.
This ambitious return to live theater comes at the insistence of artistic director Michel Hausmann and managing director Nicholas Richberg, who both firmly believe theater is meant to be experienced live. They were determined to find a way to make it happen, even at the expense of their budget, and thanks to collaboration, connections, a little luck, a lot of hard work and overcoming logistical minefields, what they have accomplished is nothing short of revolutionary. If necessity is the mother of invention, Miami New Drama has proven what ingenuity can accomplish.
Inclusive of Black performers, playwrights and stories, the collection of plays includes “Blackfish” by Aurin Squire, inspired by the story of Rachel Dolezal, a white professor and NAACP leader who famously pretended to be Black. Another riveting piece is “Strapped” by Carmen Peláez, featuring the come-to-life statue of John C. Calhoun, a pro-slavery politician who served as our seventh vice president from 1825-1832. In June, his statue was removed from its 115-foot-tall pedestal in Charleston, South Carolina, and Peláez’ piece gives Calhoun some searing last words.
“Seven Deadly Sins” was originally scheduled to run through Jan. 3, but will almost assuredly extend well into 2021. Premium tickets are $75 and general seating is $60; they are available for purchase at colonymb.org.
There are so few joys in life right now. One of them is experiencing “Seven Deadly Sins” on Lincoln Road. So, I recommend you join the socially distanced crowd and sin safely with glee.
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.