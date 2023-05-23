Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.