Dear Editor,
Last week, I watched a television news show displaying an older African American female engaged in an aggressive brawl with younger African American female.
This chaotic scenario took place in a classroom at a local high school involving a substitute teacher, an authoritarian classroom figure, and a student.
I was appalled! I quickly came to the conclusion that leniency and tolerance have got to take a back seat to more rigid and serious consequences. Most importantly, parental accountability must be considered at all cost. Yes, the family structure, in large part, is broken. That is not the fault of the school system. More stringent consequences must be enacted and enforced regarding student violators of the school's student conduct policies. When parents are firmly informed that disrespect at any level by students will not be tolerated, they will respond accordingly.
The public school system needs to make a big hoopla in trying to get as many parents to attend the open house sessions early on in the school year. Administrators need to take this opportunity in putting their best foot forward in expressing to parents that disrespect in any form will be met with serious consequences. Emphasis should also be placed upon absenteeism and coming to school on time.
Lastly, the Church must wake up and take its rightful place in shaping our communities! It's time for the Church to get its house in order! Church, are you with us?
Veronica Harris
Miami Gardens